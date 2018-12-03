Huawei Mate 20 Pro sale debuts in India for Amazon Prime members: Price, discounts and more

Huawei Mate 20 Pro was launched in India last week for Rs. 69,990. It is the flagship smartphone from the company featuring the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The other highlights of the device include Android 9 Pie, triple rear cameras, a nano memory card slot and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

At the time of its launch, the company announced that the device will be exclusive to Amazon India and that the sale will debut on December 4. While the sale for the general customers is to start tomorrow, the Amazon Prime members can get it starting from today.

Launch offers

The early bird buyers of the Huawei smartphone can get limited period offers bundled with the purchase. The Amazon Prime members who buy the device today can buy a Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones and the smartphone at a combined pricing of Rs. 71,990. In addition to this, there is 20% bill rental discount per month for a period of 12 months on the Vodafone Idea Red/Nirvana postpaid rental plans priced Rs. 499 or above. And, the subscribers will get an additional 1.1GB per day on recharges worth Rs. 199.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

Huawei Mate 20 Pro bestows a 6.39-inch QHD+ curved OLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone gets the power from a flagship Kirin 980 SoC paired with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Notably, there is a high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space but this one hasn't been launched in the country. And, there is a nano memory card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage.

For imaging, this new Huawei smartphone features a triple camera setup at its rear from Leica. This camera module comprises a 40MP wide angle lens with an aperture of f/1.8, a 20MP ultra wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a third 8MP camera with 3x telephoto sensor and f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 24MP RGB sensor with 3D face unlock. The device gets the power from a capacious 4200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge technology.