Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications leaked: Offers up to 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage

Huawei is all set for the launch of the new series of flagship smartphones on the 16th of October, where the company is expected to launch at least three smartphones, including the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and the Huawei Mate 20 Porsche Design.

As of now, we already know that the Mate 20 Pro will be launched with triple camera setup running on the HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa-core processor, the first smartphone processor manufactured using 7nm manufacturing process.

And now, the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and the Huawei Mate20 Porsche Design have been spotted on TENAA, revealing the storage and RAM details of these devices. Based on the TENAA, listing the Mate 20 series of smartphones will offer up to 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Here are the complete details on the RAM and storage variant of the trio smartphones from Huawei.

The Huawei Mate 20 will be available in two different model numbers (carrier specific). The Huawei Mate 20 with model numbers (HMA-AL00 and HMA-TL00)

The 4 GB RAM variant of the Huawei Mate 20 will be available with 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB internal storage.

4GB + 64 GB, 4 GB + 128 GB, 4 GB + 256 GB

The 6 GB RAM variant of the Huawei Mate 20 will be available with 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB internal storage.

6 GB + 128 GB, 6 GB + 256 GB, 6 GB + 512 GB

The 8 GB RAM variant of the Huawei Mate 20 will be available with 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB internal storage.

8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, 8 GB + 512 GB

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available in five different model numbers with up to 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro with the model number LYA-AL00 will be available with 6 GB RAM and 256 or 512 GB internal storage or 8 GB RAM with 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB internal storage.

6 GB + 256 GB, 6 GB + 512 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, 8 GB + 512 GB

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro with the model number LYA-TL00 will be available with 6 GB RAM and 256 or 512 GB internal storage or 8 GB RAM with 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB internal storage.

6 GB + 256 GB, 6 GB + 512 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, 8 GB + 512 GB

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro with model number LYA-AL00P will be available in 6 GB RAM with 256 or 512 GB internal storage, and the 8 GB RAM will only available with 256 GB internal storage.

6 GB + 256 GB, 6 GB + 512 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro with model number EVR-AL00 will be available in 4 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB storage. The 6 GB RAM variant will be available with 256 GB or 512 GB internal storage, whereas the 8 GB RAM model will be available with 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB internal storage.

4 GB + 128 GB, 4 GB + 256 GB, 6 GB + 256 GB, 6 GB + 512 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, 8 GB + 512 GB

Lastly, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro with model number EVR-TL00 will be available in 4 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB storage. The 6 GB RAM variant will be available with 256 GB or 512 GB internal storage, whereas the 8 GB RAM model will be available with 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB internal storage.

4 GB + 128 GB, 4 GB + 256 GB, 6 GB + 256 GB, 6 GB + 512 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, 8 GB + 512 GB

These numbers could be a bit confusing. In a nutshell, the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available with at least 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, and the high-end variants of the Huawei Mate 20 smartphones will offer 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

