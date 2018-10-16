Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro unboxed just hours ahead of launch

Huawei will be launching its Mate 20 Pro today in London. However, a YouTuber going by the name NTK95 has already posted the unboxing video revealing the device in its full glory. The video also shows that the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Sadly, the audio is in Estonian with no English subtitles, so it's hard to understand what the YouTuber is saying. However, you can see how the device looks like, and the bundled accessories.

Although, there will be a flood of Mate 20 unboxing videos soon, but it's still good to see the device a day prior to the launch. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, powered by Kirin 980 processor backed by 6GB/8GB of RAM. It comes equipped with a triple camera setup and will run the latest Android 9 Pie with company's EMUI 9.0 skin atop.

Another interesting feature of the device is the two-way wireless charging, which is expected to come on both the devices. The device will also be able to charge wireless accessories such as Huawei Freebuds.

Leaked renders of the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro were also posted on Twitter by Evan Blass.

The company also recently tweeted a gaming smartphone slated to launch alongside the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro that will be called Mate 20X. The post was also attached with yet another teaser video which also indicates towards a larger battery, and the presence of a new heatpipe that will avoid any throttling when playing high-end games, all of hints towards a dedicated gaming phone.