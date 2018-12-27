ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Underwater Camera Mode test: Need more improvement

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Underwater Camera Mode tested by Android Authority. All you need to know

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of the best smartphone cameras to purchase in the market right now. The smartphone comes with an overlooked feature which is the Underwater Camera mode. Folks at Android Authority has done a review and test this amazing underwater mode.

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro Underwater Camera Mode test: Need more improvement

     

    Basically, this mode is designed to allow users to click pictures under the water. As we all know the Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with an IP68 rating, but still, when you switch to the mode it will show you a reminder telling you to use the Huawei waterproof phone case. Moreover, it also warns the user to stick to operating instructions as damages to the phone caused by misuse will not be covered by warranty.

    If you are thinking that you will get the phone case and also experiment the same, then let us tell you the Huawei waterproof phone case is only available in China. The test performed by Android Authority was done on a generic waterproof phone case. Underwater you can use the volume rocker buttons to click the pictures, you can also use them to record and pause during a video recording. For ending a recording you need to press the volume down button.

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro Underwater Camera Mode test: Need more improvement

    According to Android Authority's report, the Mate 20 Pro needs to be an improvement. The camera modes are limited and the selfie camera doesn't work in the underwater mode. Also, you can't use the wide-angle or telephoto in this mode.

     

    Another downfall of the underwater mode is to exit the mode. "To exit this mode, you need to press and hold a specific area below the viewfinder for roughly a second. It's the area marked "hold to exit" in case you're not sure," ready Android Police report.

    Overall, the conclusion was that the camera of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is not that great. However, the smartphone is a great device and this can be fixed with a software update.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue