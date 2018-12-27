Huawei Mate 20 Pro Underwater Camera Mode test: Need more improvement

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of the best smartphone cameras to purchase in the market right now. The smartphone comes with an overlooked feature which is the Underwater Camera mode. Folks at Android Authority has done a review and test this amazing underwater mode.

Basically, this mode is designed to allow users to click pictures under the water. As we all know the Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with an IP68 rating, but still, when you switch to the mode it will show you a reminder telling you to use the Huawei waterproof phone case. Moreover, it also warns the user to stick to operating instructions as damages to the phone caused by misuse will not be covered by warranty.

If you are thinking that you will get the phone case and also experiment the same, then let us tell you the Huawei waterproof phone case is only available in China. The test performed by Android Authority was done on a generic waterproof phone case. Underwater you can use the volume rocker buttons to click the pictures, you can also use them to record and pause during a video recording. For ending a recording you need to press the volume down button.

According to Android Authority's report, the Mate 20 Pro needs to be an improvement. The camera modes are limited and the selfie camera doesn't work in the underwater mode. Also, you can't use the wide-angle or telephoto in this mode.

Another downfall of the underwater mode is to exit the mode. "To exit this mode, you need to press and hold a specific area below the viewfinder for roughly a second. It's the area marked "hold to exit" in case you're not sure," ready Android Police report.

Overall, the conclusion was that the camera of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is not that great. However, the smartphone is a great device and this can be fixed with a software update.