Huawei Mate 20 Pro with reverse wireless charging will launch in India on the 27th of November

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the first smartphone to run on the Kirin 980 SoC, the flagship processor from HiSilicon based on the 7nm manufacturing process. And now, Huawei has officially confirmed that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be unveiled in India on the 27th of November.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone with a premium design, state of the art specifications, and a lot more. The smartphone was recently unveiled in London for a starting price of 1049 Euros (Rs 89,115), the smartphone is expected to priced lower than the Europian pricing in India.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3210 x 1440p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a nanoSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back with a 40 MP primary RGB sensor, 20 MP secondary sensor and an 8 MP wide angle lens. On the front, the device has a 24 MP selfie camera with 3D facial recognition technology, similar to the Apple iPhone XS Max.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a massive 4200 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C and also supports fast wireless charging as well. Like most of the flagship smartphones, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro misses out on a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the first smartphone from Huawei to launch with EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie, the latest Android OS from Google. Due to the availability of the custom UI, users can install third-party themes and apps to customise the smartphone.

The Huawei P20 Pro was launched in mid-2018 for a price of Rs 65,000, and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is also expected to launch at a similar price tag. Considering the price tag, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Note9 and the Apple iPhone XR.

Via