Huawei Mate 30 Comes To Life With Quad Leica Camera Setup

Huawei recently confirmed that the company is working on the Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which are expected to go live by October 2019. Now, thanks to a leaked render, we have the first glimpse at the Huawei Mate 30 Pro with the circular camera setup.

The Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro came with the square camera setup, and the Mate 30 pair is speculated to offer a circular camera setup with at least four camera sensors. By the looks of it, the Huawei Mate 30 is most likely to feature a quad-camera setup, with a standard camera, ultra wide-angle lens, telephoto lens, and a macro lens.

The rendered image of the Huawei Mate 30 does not feature a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which hints that the smartphone will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor with OLED display. As of now, there is no information on the placement of the selfie camera. Will it come with a pop-up selfie camera or a water drop notch? Time has to answer this question.

Huawei Mate 30 Expected Specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 will be powered by the un-announced Kirin 985 or the Kirin 990 chipset with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone might offer a nanoSD card slot for additional storage expansion with dual SIM card support, and the 5G variant is expected to launch a few weeks after the debut of the 4G variant.

The device has a quad-camera setup, which is a huge improvement over the triple camera setup on the Mate 20. In terms of camera computation, the smartphone is most likely to outperform the current gen flagship Huawei, aka, the Huawei P30 Pro and is most likely to create a new benchmark in the smartphone camera territory.

What Do We Think About The Huawei Mate 30

The Huawei Mate 30 might not see the light of the day in India, as the company has a practice of launching only the "pro" variant in India. There will be certain differences between the Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. However, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is most likely to offer all the features that the standard Mate 30 will have. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

