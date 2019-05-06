Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked renders suggest Kirin 985 SoC and quad-camera setup News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The leak also indicates a 4200mAh battery unit with support for 55W fast charging.

Huawei launched its premium Mate 20 smartphone lineup last year for the consumers. The Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20 have been the most successful flagship launches from last year. It seems that the company might already have started working on the Mate 30 series which is expected to be announced this year. The Mate 30 Pro which will be a successor to Mate 20 Pro has made it to the web along with some key specifications.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked renders:

The Mate 30 Pro leak suggests that the device will come with some noticeable upgrade as compared to its precursor. The smartphone will feature a design similar to the Mate 30 Pro sporting a quad-camera setup at the rear panel. The camera setup is said to be arranged in the similar square-shape as on the Mate 20 Pro. The camera sensors will include a 3D ToF sensor, however, the device might miss on a periscope lens as the Mate 20 Pro.

The leak also gives an insight on the display of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The smartphone is said to flaunt a huge 6.71-inch dual-curved AMOLED display. It is said to be developed by BOE. The device might come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The display resolutions are yet to be revealed and we are waiting for some more information to be available on the same.

At its core, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will run on HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor. The RAM and storage configuration is currently unknown. The leak also indicates a 4200mAh battery unit which will support 55W fast charging. The premium smartphone might also come with up to 10W reverse wireless charging support. Huawei is yet to make any official announcement on its upcoming flagship smartphone. It will be interesting to see what all new features the Mate 30 Pro will bring in store for the users.

