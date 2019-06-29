Huawei Confirms The Launch Of the Huawei Mate 30 Amid The US Trade Ban News oi-Vivek

Huawei recently confirmed that the company will launch the much hyper Huawei Mate X, the first foldable smartphone from the company in September 2019. Now, the company has officially confirmed that the next generation flagship Huawei, aka, the Huawei Mate 30 5G will launch in December 2019, which will be the second Mate series device from Huawei to support 5G network, first being the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G.

4G LTE Mate 30 Coming In Early

If rumors are to be believed, then the company will launch the standard Huawei Mate 30 in the month of October with the all-new HiSilicon Kirin chipset, which is expected to be based on the 7nm manufacturing architecture. Here is everything you need to know about the launch of the Huawei Mate 30.

The one major difference between the Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei Mate 30 5G is expected to be the support for 5G network, and all the other features are expected to remain identical to one another.

What About The US Trade Ban?

As of now, there is no information on Huawei is going to tackle the ban situation from major tech brands like Google, as the Huawei Mate 30 is most likely to run on Android OS, to be precise, the Android Q OS with custom EMUI 10 skin on top.

Google has lifted the ban on Huawei for 90 days to support already existing devices, and as of now, there is no information on the weather the ban lift will extend to help Huawei or not.

It is also speculated that Huawei is working on an Android OS alternative, which is most likely to launch with the Huawei Mate 30 with support for Android apps.

What Do We Think About the Huawei Mate 30

Huawei is working on technology like 5G for a long time, and the company is most likely to launch more smartphones with 5G supports from 2020 as well. Though the company might launch a 5G smartphone (Mate 30) in China without Google Play support, it is still a question mark on what will the company do to launch the same device in India and other parts of the globe.

Best Mobiles in India