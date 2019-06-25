Honor 30 Lite Leak: Quad-Rear Cameras, Kirin 810 SoC And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei introduced its flagship Mate 20 smartphone lineup last year and is now working on its successor. We came across various leaks surrounding the Huawei Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro. The Chinese tech giant is expected to launch the new premium series later this year. Now, renders of the Mate 30 Lite have surfaced online.

Huawei Mate 30 Lite Rumored Specifications:

The Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be a trimmed down variant in the Mate 30 series. The renders shared points at a premium mid-range offering by the company. The smartphone is likely to feature an IPS display panel measuring 6.4-inches in size.

It will offer a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels and feature a punch-hole design. The processor backing up the unit will be an in-house Kirin 810 Soc which is a premium-mid range chipset based on 7nm architecture.

This processor is also tipped to power the upcoming Honor 9X smartphone.The device could be launched in dual RAM and single storage option. The device is expected to be available in 6GB+ 128GB or 8GB+ 128GB configuration.

The chipset will be clubbed with mali-G72 GPU to render high-resolution graphics smoothly. In the software department, the device will ship with Android Pie OS layered with EMUI interface. The optics will be similar to what we have seen on the Mate 20 Pro.

The device will offer a quad-camera setup; however, the sensors are still under the wraps. The camera sensors will have a square arrangement like the Mate 20 Pro. In addition to the quad-camera setup, the rear panel will house a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

For selfies and video chats, the in-display camera cutout is said to pack a 24MP camera. Keeping the unit alive will be a capacious 3,000mAh battery which will likely come with 20W fast charging support.

As of now, Huawei has not revealed any official launch date of the Mate 30 series. The company is also working on another premium device called the Nova 5e. We are waiting for the company to release launch details of its upcoming flagships and will keep you posted on the same.

