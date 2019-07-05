Huawei Mate 30 Pro Leak: New Circular Quad Camera, 5X Optical Zoom And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei Mate 20 series has been one of the best flagship launches in 2018. The lineup was introduced with the launch of Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, and Mate 20 Lite. The Chinese giant is now gearing up to launch the successor to the Mate 20 lineup- the Mate 30 series which is expected to be announced later this year.

The Mate 30 series have been making splashes over the web via various leaks and rumors. Recently, we came across some renders of the Mate 30 Lite which indicated a quad-camera setup. Now, the Mate 30 Pro has been leaked online revealing some key specifications. Following are the details:

Huawei Mate 30 Pro To Feature Quad-Cameras:

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is also said to feature quad-rear cameras which will be arranged in a circular pattern with an LED flash in the center. The camera setup will be a Leica-branded and will come with 5x optical zoom support.

In addition to the camera module, the design of the Mate 30 Pro has also been suggested online.The Mate 30 Pro is tipped to feature a curved glass sandwich design. The images do not reveal any physical keys on the left, however, the volume rockers and the power key are placed on the right side.

The Huawei logo is inscribed at the bottom of the rear panel. The smartphone will likely come with a USB Type-C port. The fresh leaks also showcase the front of the device with narrow bezels compared to the Mate 20 Pro. However, the specifications of the display are yet to be announced.

It would be interesting to see if the company opts for a punch-hole display design or a waterdrop notch for the front camera. The leaked renders of the Mate 30 Pro indicates at a capable flagship smartphone. The Leica branded quad-cameras at the rear will make it a good imaging device.

The complete renders are yet to be revealed and we are waiting for some more details on the device. Stay tuned with us for all the latest information on the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 smartphone lineup.

