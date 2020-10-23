Huawei Mate 40 Series Launched With Kirin 9000 Chipset, 5G Support: Better Than OnePlus 8T?

Huawei Mate 40 Series: Price, Availability

Presently, the Huawei Mate 40 series is limited to the European market and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro will go on sale starting November 13. The availability of the other two models is still under wrap. As to the pricing - the Huawei Mate 40 costs EUR 899 (approx. Rs. 78,000), the Mate 40 Pro costs EUR 1,199 (around Rs. 104,000), and the Mate 40 Pro+ costs EUR 1,399 (around Rs. 121,500). There is also the Huawei Mate 40 Porche Design, costing EUR 2,299 (around Rs. 199,500).

Huawei Mate 40 Series Specifications

Starting with the base model, the Huawei Mate 40 flaunts a 6.5-inch OLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Kirin 9000E processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage powers the smartphone, which also includes 5G support. Huawei has included a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 8MP telephoto shooter. A 13MP selfie camera is housed in the punch-hole cutout. A 4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support fuels the device.

Next, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ have several similarities. Both flaunt a 6.76-inch OLED 2K curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2772p resolution. Both phones also include a 4,400 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and wireless charging.

The in-house Kirin 9000 processor with 5G powers the smartphone. One of the key differences is that the Mate 40 Pro includes 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, whereas the Mate 40 Pro+ packs 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

One will also find differences in the camera - where the Huawei Mate 40 Pro packs a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12 MP periscope lens, and a 3D depth sensor. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ packs a similar quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 12MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP SuperZoom lens, and an additional 3D depth sensor.

Huawei Mate 40 Series Vs OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12

Huawei smartphones have created a niche for its smooth performance and enhanced experience. The newly launched Mate 40 series has further upped the game against other flagship players like OnePlus, Samsung, and even Apple. It remains to see how the new Mate 40 series will fare independently without any Google Mobile Services. For now, there's no word on when the new Huawei Mate 40 series will make it to India.