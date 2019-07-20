Just In
Huawei's Mystery Smartphone With Pop-Up Camera To Soon Hit Markets
Pop-up selfie cameras are the latest trend followed by smartphone manufacturers. While Vivo was the first brand to bring an elevating selfie camera to the industry, a number of brands later released their iteration of pop-up selfie smartphones. The latest brands to adopt this trend are Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo. Now, it seems that we might soon see a Huawei smartphone jumping the bandwagon.
Is Huawei Working On A Pop-Up Selfie Camera?
Some industry sources reveal an upcoming Huawei smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The Chinese tech giant has likely started working on the smartphone and will likely launch it by the end of this month.
There are no specific hardware and software details available currently. However, the device is said to come with some quality internals catering to the needs of modern consumers. The device will flaunt an ultra-full video display with thin-bezels.
Moreover, Huawei is expected to price the device aggressively to the upcoming smartphone (below Rs. 20,000), so that it can match up with the likes of Xiaomi and Realme in the affordable segment. The smartphone could be backed by an in-house HiSilicon Kirin chipset, but it remains to be seen which OS will be preinstalled (Android or HongMeng).
Other Huawei Smartphones In The Making?
Huawei is expected to bring the successor of Mate 20 series- the Mate 30 this year. The upcoming lineup has been revealed via numerous leaks online. The company will be introducing the Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, and the Mate 30 Lite.
The leaked renders of the Mate 30 Pro indicates a quad-camera setup arranged in a circular pattern. The Leica -branded lenses will offer a 5x optical zoom. Notably, Huawei has confirmed the availability of the Mate 30 later this year. However, a specific launch date is yet to be announced.
