    Huawei Mate 30 Lite Flaunts Quad Cameras On TENAA With 3900 mAh Battery

    By
    |

    Huawei has already launched a bunch of quad-camera smartphones like the Huawei P30 Pro. Now, the company is all set to launch an affordable called the Huawei Mate 30 Lite, which looks a lot like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

    Huawei Mate 30 Lite Flaunts Quad Cameras On TENAA

     

    The company has made a few modifications, which suggests that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is an upcoming mid-tier smartphone. According to the TENAA listing, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup at the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

    Huawei Mate 30 Lite Specifications

    The Huawei Mate 30 Lite comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ panel, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will be powered by the newly launched HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage.

    The phone has a quad-camera array with a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, dual 2MP sensor, which are expected to be depth sensors. There is a 32 MP selfie camera at the front, which is most likely to offer features like Face Unlock. Unlike the HONOR 9x, the Mate 30 Lite might not feature a pop-up selfie camera, and is likely to feature some sort of notch display design.

    A 3900 mAh battery powers the smartphone, possibly, with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Just like most of the modern smartphones, the Huawei Mate 30 Lite is likely to miss out on a headphone jack. Finally, the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.1 skin on top.

    Our Opinion On the Huawei Mate 30 Lite

    Though it is good to see a quad-camera setup on a mid-tier smartphone. Do note that the fact that out of four cameras, two of them are depth sensors. It looks like the Huawei Mate 30 Lite will compete against the likes of the newly launched phones like the Realme X, Oppo K3, and the Redmi K20.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 8:01 [IST]
