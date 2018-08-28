Huawei Nova 3i sold out within minutes of the first flash sale

Huawei Consumer Business Group, India has announced that the company, yet again received a good response in the flash sale of its recently launched AI quad-camera smartphone, the Huawei Nova 3i. The selfie-centric device was sold out within minutes of the sale commencing. Priced at Rs 20,990, the Huawei Nova 3i has been announced as one of the best sellers of Amazon.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Allen Wang, Director, Product Centre, Huawei Consumer Business Group, India said, "We have been present in India for the last 18 years and as part of our focus, have consistently expanded our footprint in the market by rapidly innovating based on the demands of our customers. The Nova 3i has been a key element in pushing our brand to new heights in India and this response is an evidence to the strength of Huawei's brand, trust and the success that the company has built through our leading innovative devices that resonate with consumers."

Huawei Nova 3i runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ IPS display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 409ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4/6 GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, there is also a dual rear camera setup that comes with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Besides, the company has also announced that its Kirin 980 chipset will back the Mate 20 flagship. It will also be the first commercially available 7nm smartphone chipset as well.

"According to Mr. Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei CBG [consumer business group - ed], Huawei will unveil the Kirin 980 at IFA, which will be the first commercially available 7nm chip in the world," read an official press release sent to South African media (h/t: Gearburn) and obtained by Android Authority.

"The Kirin 980 will power the Mate 20 series." The company has also given a possible launch window for the Mate 20 series launch. "Huawei Mate 20 will launch with the world's first 7nm chipset this October," reads another excerpt of the press release.

Smaller manufacturing process yields a more powerful and efficient chip. So users can now expect better performance and longer endurance from the new chipset. It's believed that Qualcomm and Apple will soon join Huawei in bringing a 7nm smartphone processor.