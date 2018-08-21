Huawei Nova 3i units sold out in less than 5 minutes in flash Sale

Huawei Consumer Business Group, India (CBG) has announced that the Huawei Nova 3i received a good response during the flash sale on Amazon.in, selling out in under five minutes.

Declared as the best seller in the mid-range smartphone category by Amazon.in, the Nova 3i comes with four specialized AI cameras allowing bokeh effects. A consequent flash sale has now been announced at 12 noon on 27th August, 2018, exclusively on Amazon.in.

Priced at Rs 20,990, the Huawei Nova 3i will be available in the Iris Purple edition in the next flash sale. The HDFC bank members can avail 5% instant discount. Customers can also avail a Rs. 1,200 Cashback and 100 GB additional 4G Data with an exclusive Jio offer on a voucher worth Rs 3,300. The company is also offering a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months to customers.

Huawei Nova 3i runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ IPS display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 409ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4/6 GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, there is also a dual rear camera setup that comes with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Besides, the company has also announced that its Kirin 980 chipset will back the Mate 20 flagship. It will also be the first commercially available 7nm smartphone chipset as well.

"According to Mr. Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei CBG [consumer business group - ed], Huawei will unveil the Kirin 980 at IFA, which will be the first commercially available 7nm chip in the world," read an official press release sent to South African media (h/t: Gearburn) and obtained by Android Authority.

"The Kirin 980 will power the Mate 20 series." The company has also given a possible launch window for the Mate 20 series launch. "Huawei Mate 20 will launch with the world's first 7nm chipset this October," reads another excerpt of the press release.

Smaller manufacturing process yields a more powerful and efficient chip. So users can now expect better performance and longer endurance from the new chipset. It's believed that Qualcomm and Apple will soon join Huawei in bringing a 7nm smartphone processsor.