    Huawei Nova 5 clears 3C certification in China with 40W fast charging support

    The Huawei Nova 5 has been spotted with model number SEA-TL10 and SEA-AL10 on 3C certification platform.

    By
    |

    Huawei has been in the news following the ban imposed by the US government. However, the ban has been lifted temporarily from the brand and amidst this, a new smartphone has been spotted online. Huawei seems to be working on its next-generation Nova smartphone series. The suggested Huawei Nova 5 has cleared its certification from a mobile authentication agency in China.

    Huawei Nova 5 clears 3C certification in China with 40W fast charging

     

    After being spotted on EEC mobile certification website, the alleged Huawei Nova 5 has appeared in a listing on 3C certification website. The smartphones that have cleared the certification from the 3C have model numbers SEA-TL10 and SEA-AL10. This suggests that there could be more than one variant of the Nova 5 which is also in the works.

    The Huawei Nova 5's 3C certification does not shed lights on the hardware which it will offer. However, the listing does suggest that the device will come with a 40W charger in the retail box. The same was suggested by a leak in the past.

    The other specifications which the upcoming Nova 5 series is expected to offer include a triple-lens primary camera module. The camera sensors packed at the rear panel of the smartphone will include a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 12.3MP Sony IMX380 lens, and an additional IMX316 ToF sensor.

    While the display size and type are not mentioned, the previous leaks have pointed out at an in-display fingerprint scanner. Moreover, we can expect the Nova 5 to carry the punch-hole design factor as the Nova 4 smartphone. Besides, the FCC certification of the Nova 5i smartphone suggests that the device will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery unit and will come with an EMUI 9.0 user interface. There is no word on the OS as of now.

    via

    Read More About: huawei news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
