Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 800U Launched; Features, Price

Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition has been announced as the company's latest mid-range 5G-enabled handset. The handset will sit with existing models from the Huawei Nova 7 series. The Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition retails for 2,299 Yuan which translates roughly at Rs. 25,130. It is offered in four color options such as Silver Moon Star, Qijijng Forest (Green), Midnight Black, and Midsummer Purple. Coming to the features, the Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition packs identical specifications like the Huawei Nova 7 SE except for the chipset.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition Features

To start with the display, the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition ships with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The screen comes with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, the same chipset powers the Realme X7.

The phone is available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration. For imaging, you get a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro, and lastly, a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a single 16MP selfie sensor.

The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. The phone houses a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. It also gets a side-facing fingerprint sensor for security.

On the connectivity front, the handset includes 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC, USB Type-C, and dual-SIM support. Lastly, the phone measures 162.31 x 75.0 x 8.5 mm dimensions and weighs 189 grams.

