Huawei P20 Lite (2019) complete renders leak online suggesting punch-hole design and more

Huawei is prepping up to launch an upgraded variant of the P20 Lite smartphone. The Huawei P20 Lite (2019) is the upcoming premium mid-range smartphone which has been leaked with a punch-hole display design. The device is expected to be launched in the European market sometime around next week. The smartphone has once again made it to the rumor mill along with complete renders.

The Huawei P20 Lite (2019) specifications have been leaked online by the known tipster Roland Quandt. The leaked renders confirm the previously leaked punch-hole display design along with the mid-range Kirin processor. The upcoming Huawei device is tipped to come in Midnight Black, Charming Red, and Crush Blue color options.

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) leaked specifications and features:

One of the primary highlights of the device is its display with a punch-hole camera cut out. The display measures 6.4-inch in size and offers an FHD+ resolution. It will come with 159.1x75.9x8.3 mm in dimensions and weigh around 178 grams.

The camera cutout will pack a 16MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls. As for the rear camera setup, the Huawei P20 Lite (2019) is speculated to offer a quad-lens camera setup. The camera sensor will include a 24MP primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP lens, and two 2MP sensors. The fingerprint scanner is also housed on the back panel of the device.

The processor packed inside is an in-house mid-range Kirin 710 processor. The processor will be accompanied by 4GB RAM to take care of the multitasking at hand. The device will offer a storage space of a 128GB and will run on Android Pie OS with EMUI 9.0 interface. The unit will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery unit instead of previously tipped 3,000mAh battery. For charging and data transfers, the device will ship with a USB Type-C port.

