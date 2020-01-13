Huawei P30 Lite New Edition With 48MP Triple Cameras Officially Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has added a new affordable smartphone to its flagship P30 series. The Chinese manufacturer has announced the P30 Lite New Edition packed with some upgraded set of internals compared to its hardware. The primary difference in the new and the older version is the configuration and primary camera sensor.

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition Specifications And Features

The Huawei P30 Lite New Edition is launched with a 6.15-inch FullView display with 1080 x 2312 pixels FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. The bezels are slim on the sides, but the chin is slightly thick.

At the rear, the device packs a triple-lens camera setup arranged vertically on the top-left corner. The setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP sensor for bokeh shots.

Notably, its predecessor also had a triple-lens rear camera module, but had a smaller 24MP primary sensor. The waterdrop notch houses a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling. The selfie camera is equipped with a Super Selfie Night mode for low light imaging.

Under the hood, there is an in-house Kirin 710 chipset which is combined with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. If we talk about its precursor, then it was available with only 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

Notably, the device is launched with Android Pie OS despite the US ban and also offers support for Google Mobile Services. The handset is speculated to receive an EMUI 10 update in the coming days.

But, it can't be said for sure just yet. Rounding off the specification-sheet is a 3,340 mAh battery that supports 18W Quick charging technology.

Huawei P30 Lite 2020 Pricing And Availability

The Huawei P30 Lite is launched in the UK with a £299 price tag which roughly translates to Rs 27,550 in India. The handset will be available for sale starting January 15. Huawei is yet to announce its availability in India and the remaining markets.

