    Huawei P30 Pro New Edition With Google Services Launched: End Of Trade War?

    By
    |

    Trade war between the US and China had directly impacted Huawei and Google. It led to Huawei smartphones launched without Google services, despite running on open Android. But now, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition was launched with Google services and ships with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

    Huawei P30 Pro New Edition With Google Services Launched

     

    Huawei P30 Pro New Edition Launched

    Looking back, the Huawei P30 smartphones were launched back in 2019 and is available in most markets, including India. The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition was launched in Germany and is available for orders via the official Huawei site and shipping starts from June 1. Huawei has priced the New Edition smartphone for 749 Euros, which is around Rs. 61,450 in India.

    Huawei P30 Pro New Edition Features

    Most of the features of the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is similar to the Huawei P30 Pro. It comes with a 6.47-inch curved OLED display with Full HD+ resolution. In-display fingerprint reader and a punch hole display that houses the 32MP selfie camera are part of the design. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery and comes with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support.

    The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition comes with the 7nm Kirin 980 chipset paired with an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As noted, the New Edition smartphone ships with Android 10 with EMUI on top. The smartphone is available in multiple color variants including Silver Frost, Aurora, and black colors.

    The camera aspects of the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition feature a triple-camera setup with a 40MP main sensor, 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto shooter. The camera now offers 10X hybrid zoom, which the previous version packed 5x zoom.

    Huawei, Google Back Together?

    As a result of the trade war between the US and China, Huawei was one of the companies that suffered a massive setup. Google services, including Android platforms, were affected on Huawei smartphones. Huawei went ahead to develop its mobile platform, namely the HarmonyOS and as well as its Play Store competitor.

     

    Now, the Huawei P30 New Edition is back with Google services, which leaves things a bit confused in a surprise move. Does this mean that all Google services will be available on future Huawei smartphones? Most likely, the answer is no. Those looking for a Huawei smartphone with Google services, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is the right device for you.

    Read More About: news smartphones huawei
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 12:23 [IST]
