Huawei P30 renders and 360-degree video emerge online

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei unveiled the latest flagship smartphone - Mate 20 Pro in India recently. As the device has been around for a few months, we have already come across reports regarding another smartphone dubbed P30. Lately, the rumor mills started churning reports that the P30 and P30 Pro will be the sequels to the yesteryear models - P20 and P20 Pro respectively.

Now, 91mobiles and @OnLeaks have joined hands and come up with the renders and a 360-degree video of the alleged Huawei P30. These renders show the key details of the smartphone.

Huawei P30 renders

Huawei was the smartphone brand that kickstarted the gradient design trend on smartphones with the launch of the P20 duo. Undoubtedly, the company will bring some unique and distinctive color with the upcoming smartphone as well. The handset has been envisioned with a greenish-blue color though we can expect it to be launched in other shades as well. These renders show the possibility of a texturized finish at its back.

The 3D renders also show the presence of a triple camera setup at the rear along with a dual-tone LED flash. There isn't a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor making us believe that it will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. It appears to have a massive 6-inch display with thin and sleek bezels and a waterdrop notch display to house the selfie camera.

Huawei P30 renders also show the presence of ports and buttons. It appears to feature a colored power button and volume rocker at the right edge. The bottom appears to have a USB Type-C port with the speaker grille and a 3.5mm headphone jack on either side.

Huawei P30 rumored specifications

Huawei smartphones are known for their camera prowess, especially the recent flagship models have offered impressive camera capabilities. The P30 is also expected to be one such model featuring a 38MP RGB sensor from Sony with 5x optical zoom. The smartphone will also feature a 24MP selfie camera and buyers can expect AI as well for a better performance.

This upcoming Huawei smartphone is expected to feature an in-house Kirin 980 SoC. It is likely to run the latest version of Android OS topped with EMUI 9.0. We can expect it to be launched with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. We can get to know more details from the company later.