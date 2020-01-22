ENGLISH

    Huawei P40 Pro Leaked Real-Life Images Confirm Dual Punch-Hole Display

    By
    |

    Huawei's upcoming flagship P40 series is no secret. The internet has kept feeding us with details related to the renders and specifications of the upcoming smartphones regularly in the past few months. By now, we know that Huawei will introduce the successor to the P30 series comprising the P40, P40 Pro and the P40 Lite. Earlier leaks had suggested a dual punch-hole design on the Pro model; which now is reiterated by the leaked live images.

    Huawei P40 Pro Leaked Real-Life Images Confirm Dual Punch-Hole Display

     

    Huawei P40 Pro Live Images Surfaces Online

    The Huawei P40 Pro's first set of live images popped up on Weibo. The images give a sneak peek into both the front as well as the rear panel. The front of the device can be seen sporting a dual-punch hole for the selfie camera, corroborating with the leaks in the past.

    A case seems to be wrapped around the device. Therefore, it becomes difficult to confirm if the edges are curved as the leaks have suggested. The ports and keys remain hidden and it is hard to figure out the placement of the power and volume keys.

    Moving to the rear panel, there seem to be two columns of camera setup, with two flaps to hide the division. The image doesn't give a specific idea about the number of sensors onboard. However, the Huawei P40 Pro has been tipped to come with as many as five rear camera sensors via leaks.

    Besides, the key design elements, the live leaked images reveal no information on the hardware. But, the device has been tipped to launch with a 6.5-inch curved OLED display with an FHD+ resolution.

    The P40 Pro is likely to run on Huawei high-end HiSiliconn Kirin 990 chipset and ship with the latest Android 10 OS. It will offer an EMUI 10 user interface. The handset is likely to come with 50W fast charging support and pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

    via

    Read More About: huawei news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020

