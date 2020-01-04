Huawei Partners With Porsche For P40 Series; Expected To Launch Soon News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei is setting the stage for three flagship phone launches under the P40 series. Previously, it was expected to launch two smartphones, namely the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro. The additional one includes the Huawei P40 Pro Porsche Edition, which could also be released as the Huawei P40 Pro Max.

Huawei P40 Pro Porsche Edition

The fresh rumors on Twitter state that the Huawei P40 Pro Porsche Edition or a Huawei P40 Pro Max will be the third flagship phone in the P40 lineup. If everything goes according to plan, the three flagship devices will roll out in March this year.

It should be noted that the new Porsche edition shouldn't be confused with the Huawei P40 Lite that was leaked previously. For one, the Huawei P40 Lite isn't a flagship device, even if it's part of the P40 series. The tipster on Twitter further confirmed that the three models were all flagship ones, which excludes the Lite version.

The P40 may also come in three models — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) January 2, 2020

Huawei P40 Pro Porsche Edition: What To Expect

At the moment, there's not much know about the Huawei P40 Pro Porsche Edition. However, the tipster hints that the camera design might be very similar to the Huawei P30 Pro. The previously leaked rectangular camera design is now believed to be exclusive to the new third model only.

Some of the other details include a five-camera setup at the rear of the Huawei P40 Pro Max or the Porsche Edition. There will also be two front-facing cameras, as indicated in the past renders. The tipster further indicates that the five rear cameras are expected to be integrated with a rectangular-shaped module situated on the upper-left corner of the back panel. There will be a punch-hole display housing the two selfie cameras.

However, a few details are missing. For instance, the tipster indicates the launch of three flagship models. But he doesn't indicate that there won't be any Huawei P40 Lite, which makes it a total of four Huawei smartphones launching soon. We'll know more for sure as the launch date nears.

Best Mobiles in India