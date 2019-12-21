ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei P40 Pro To Sport Periscope Telephoto Lens With 10x Optical Zoom

    By
    |

    Huawei has been making some of the best camera smartphones, especially in terms of optical zooming capability from the last few years in collaboration with Leica. The upcoming flagship Huawei P40 Pro is likely to take this a notch higher, as it is said to feature a dedicated periscope telephoto lens.

    Huawei P40 Pro To Sport Periscope Telephoto Lens With 10x Optical Zoom

     

    According to the leak, the periscope lens on the Huawei P40 Pro will be capable of offering 10x optical zooming with 8MP resolution and an f/4.0 aperture. Considering P30's capability, its predecessor is likely to offer 100x hybrid zoom without using any third-party lens adapters.

    To achieve this feat, the company will be using two mirrors and a prism inside the camera module. Similarly, the Huawei P40 is also expected to include a periscope telephoto lens with a 5x optical zooming capability.

    Huawei P40 Pro Specifications

    According to the recent leaks and speculations, the Huawei P40 Pro is expected to offer a quad curved AMOLED display with either FHD+ or QHD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990 and the Kirin 990 5G chipsets with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

    As for the software, the phone is likely to ship with EMUI 10 on top of Android 10 OS without GPS (Google Play Services). And, the company is also expected to limit the availability of the device to select markets. Similarly, this could also be the first smartphone that might ship with Huawei's own Harmony OS.

    The device is likely to offer a quad-camera setup, possibly with a 60MP primary sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide angle, telephoto, and a macro lens. For selfies, the brand is likely to offer a dual-camera setup with a secondary ultra-wide angle lens.

    Via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: huawei huawei p30 news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 11:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue