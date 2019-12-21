Huawei P40 Pro To Sport Periscope Telephoto Lens With 10x Optical Zoom News oi-Vivek

Huawei has been making some of the best camera smartphones, especially in terms of optical zooming capability from the last few years in collaboration with Leica. The upcoming flagship Huawei P40 Pro is likely to take this a notch higher, as it is said to feature a dedicated periscope telephoto lens.

According to the leak, the periscope lens on the Huawei P40 Pro will be capable of offering 10x optical zooming with 8MP resolution and an f/4.0 aperture. Considering P30's capability, its predecessor is likely to offer 100x hybrid zoom without using any third-party lens adapters.

To achieve this feat, the company will be using two mirrors and a prism inside the camera module. Similarly, the Huawei P40 is also expected to include a periscope telephoto lens with a 5x optical zooming capability.

Huawei P40 Pro Specifications

According to the recent leaks and speculations, the Huawei P40 Pro is expected to offer a quad curved AMOLED display with either FHD+ or QHD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990 and the Kirin 990 5G chipsets with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

As for the software, the phone is likely to ship with EMUI 10 on top of Android 10 OS without GPS (Google Play Services). And, the company is also expected to limit the availability of the device to select markets. Similarly, this could also be the first smartphone that might ship with Huawei's own Harmony OS.

The device is likely to offer a quad-camera setup, possibly with a 60MP primary sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide angle, telephoto, and a macro lens. For selfies, the brand is likely to offer a dual-camera setup with a secondary ultra-wide angle lens.

