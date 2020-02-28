Huawei P40 Series Gets 3C Certification: Fast Charging Capabilities Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is said to launch its new premium smartphone series called the P40 on March 26. The upcoming series has been tipped to debut with three models, i.e, the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and the Huawei P40 Lite. Recently, the company officially unveiled the P40 Lite earlier than its scheduled launch date. In the latest developments, the standard and Pro model have been certified online.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro Gets Certified

Both Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro have cleared their certification from the 3C mobile authentication platform in China. The Huawei P40 series' 3C website listing has revealed the fast charging capabilities. The standard Huawei P40 listed with ANA-AN00 and ANA-TN0 model numbers will support 22.5W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Huawei P40 Pro is listed with ELS-AN00 and ELS-TN00 model number. It is listed with support for 40W fast charging. Furthermore, the Huawei P40 Pro is said to launch with 5G connectivity support. It remains to be seen if there will be support for a dual-band 5G (SA and NSA). That's all the 3C certification website's listing has revealed about the upcoming smartphones.

However, previous leaks have given us a fair idea of what to expect in terms of design and hardware from the P40 series. The Huawei P40 Pro's leaked real-life images had confirmed a dual punch-hole for the selfie camera. The display is likely going to have curved edges.

An in-house Kirin 910 processor is said to drive both the smartphones. The details on RAM and storage configuration of both the standard and the Pro models are yet to be confirmed. But, a high-end configuration can be expected. Also, it is likely to launch with an Android 10-based EMUI 10 user interface.

Also, it is worth noting that the company has already launched the P40 Lite model in the European market. The device is announced as a rebranded Nova 6 SE and packs features like an LCD display with a punch-hole design, quad-rear cameras, and a 4,200 mAh battery.

