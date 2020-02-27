Huawei P40 Lite Debuts As Rebranded Nova 6 SE: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is gearing up to launch its latest flagship - P40 series next month. The Chinese brand was rumored to bring the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and the P40 Lite on March 26. Apparently, the company has silently launched the P40 Lite already for the masses. The Huawei P40 Lite is announced in Europe and comes as a rebranded Nova 6 SE.

Huawei P40 Lite Primary Hardware Features

As the device is launched as a rebranded version of the Nova 6 SE, it has the same set of internals. The P40 Lite is launched with an LCD display measuring 6.4-inches in size that offers an HD+ resolution and has a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It falls in line with the latest trend of punch-hole display.

For photography, there are four cameras at the rear stacked in a square-module. The cameras are equipped with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP sensor for bokeh effects.

The cameras are equipped with Super Night Mode. For selfies and video calls, the in-display camera cutout features a 16MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone draws its power from an octa-core Kirin 810 processor which is based on 7nm architecture.

Multitasking is taken care of by 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In the software department, it uses the latest Android 10 OS which is wrapped around EMUI 10 user interface; but, it doesn't support Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Connectivity-wise, the Huawei P40 Lite features dual-SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone port, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Backing it up is a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 40W SuperCharge fast charging.

Huawei P40 Lite Price And Availability

The Huawei P40 Lite is announced with a price tag of 299 euros which is roughly around Rs. 23,365 in India. Huawei is yet to announce the availability of the P40 Lite in India. We will likely receive some updates following the Huawei P40 series' official launch on March 26.

