    Huawei P40 Tipped To Sport Three Rear Cameras

    By
    |

    Huawei might launch its flagship P40 smartphone series anytime soon for the masses. The upcoming lineup comprising the P40, P40 Pro, and the P40 Lite has been splashing via leaks. The leaks surrounding the P40 suggest a quad/penta lens rear camera module. But, a new report suggests otherwise.

    Huawei P40 Camera Details

     

    Huawei P40 Camera Details

    The leaked image on Weibo suggests a triple camera module. The leaked image is likely of the P40 camera assembly. Unlike the leaks that suggested a rectangular camera module, the new leak indicates a standard vertical setup.

    It is being suggested that this could be a Huawei P40 base variant. Also, this model is likely to skip an additional telephoto sensor. It is worth noting that the Huawei P40 Pro was recently leaked featuring a curved display and a penta-lens rear camera setup.

    So, it could be a possibility that Huawei will equip additional sensors on the Pro variant rather than the standard model. Huawei hasn't been vocal about the P40 series as of now. The Chinese giant hasn't started teasing the key features of its upcoming flagship lineup. But, all the three handsets are said to ship with Android 10 OS despite the US ban.

    In the regions where it will not get Google license, the devices will use Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and not the Harmony OS. The Huawei P40 Pro leaked renders in the past have indicated a dual-punch hole for the selfie camera on the top-left corner. The bezels are slim on all sides (including chin and bottom).

    The leak from 9ToEleven in association with Slashleaks and @Rodent950 also suggested a rectangular penta-lens camera setup. The camera sensors are undisclosed, however, the P40 Pro is said to be equipped with 10z optical zooming and 100x hybrid zooming capabilities. The cameras are further said to be equipped with a 3D ToF sensor, a macro sensor, and a telephoto sensor.

    Read More About: huawei news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 12:20 [IST]
