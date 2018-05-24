Huawei partners with OneAssist to provide protection plans for Huawei and Honor smartphones

Chinese handset and telecom equipment maker Huawei on Thursday announced its partnership with OneAssist, to provide protection plans to its customers.

The company has also announced affordable protection plans for Huawei and Honor smartphones available on Amazon.in.

At the present, the protection plan is available for the Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 lite, and all Honor smartphones including Honor 7X, Honor V10, Honor 8 Pro, among others. The plans start from Rs. 1249 and are valid for 1 year from the date of the activation of the plan.

P. Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India - Consumer Business Group, said: "At Huawei, we are focused towards creating consumer-centric service environment for hassle-free customer care. Having collaborated with one of the pioneers of smartphone protection and assistance, OneAssist, we strive to provide consumers with unmatched services. We are confident that this association will be fruitful for our customers and will provide unparalleled, innovative services to our customers."

Huawei Protection Plans will cover any kind of accidental and liquid damage to the device, including unintentional drops. In partnership with OneAssist, customers would be offered many benefits under these protection plans including free pick up and drop, 24x7 on-call assistance, cashless claim service among others.

The free pickup-drop service is available for customers on a PAN India basis. The plan auto-activates within 15 days of purchase and provides comprehensive value to Huawei and Honor customers in India.

The company will also continue to focus on a simple, compelling, and inspire high-end experience, focusing on quality over quantity.

To recall, Huawei has recently launched two smartphones i.e 7A and Honor 7C in India.

The Honor 7A will be available on Flipkart starting from May 29th, 2018 at Rs. 8999 (3+32GB) starting 12:00 noon.

The Honor 7C, on the other hand, will be available on Amazon at Rs. 9999 (3+32GB), Rs. 11999 (4+64GB) from May 31st 2018 starting 12:00 noon.