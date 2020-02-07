Huawei Y7p Launched With Android 9 Pie: Features, Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei has been dealing with multiple issues with the US government and also the deadly coronavirus in China. However, the company has silently launched a new smartphone in the market. The new Huawei Y7p smartphone features a punch-hole display, triple camera setup, and more. The new smartphone was launched in Thailand for THB 4,999 (roughly Rs. 11,500).

Huawei Y7p Features

Going into the features, the Huawei Y7p comes in two color variants namely Aurora Blue and Midnight Black. The new mobile runs Android 9 Pie based on EMUI 9.1. Huawei has packed Kirin 710F octa-core SoC under the hood and paired with 4GB RAM. There is only one variant of the Y7p and comes with 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card.

On the camera front, the smartphone packs a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and lastly a 2MP camera. It features a 6.39-inch HD+ TFT LCD screen with a punch-hole display, at the upper left corner of the screen. There is also an 8MP front-facing camera. For security reasons, Huawei has placed a rear fingerprint sensor.

Other details include a 4,000mAh battery for the new Huawei smartphone. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Bluetooth 5.0, MicroUSB port, and more. Huawei has packed the usual sensors onboard like ambient light sensors, compass, and gravity sensors.

Huawei With Android

With the ongoing trade war between China and the US, Huawei has begun steering away from depending on US-based companies. This includes Google's Android OS for Huawei smartphones. The company launched the HarmonyOS to compete with Android and the HMS Core against the Google Play Store.

While the HarmonyOS is gaining popularity in the Chinese market, Android and iOS is largely dominant in other parts of the world. The Huawei Y7p, launched in Thailand, has packed the Android 9 Pie to cater to the wider audience. The smartphone is available for pre-order for THB 4,999 on various South-East Asian shopping sites including Lazada, JD Central, and Shopee. There's still no word about India release.

