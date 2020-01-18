Huawei P Smart 2019 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based EMUI Firmware Update News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Another Huawei smartphone has received the latest Android 10 update. Following the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, the Chinese brand has released the update for the P Smart 2019. The update is based on EMUI 10 and brings all the goodies of the latest Android OS to the smartphone.

The Huawei P Smart 2019 Android update comes with EMUI 10.0.0.158 (C185E3R1P3) firmware build. Notably, the update is being rolled to the users in global markets as an OTA (Over-the-air). It weighs around 3.93GB in size and can also be downloaded manually.

The check for the latest Android version manually, you will need to head to the Software Update section which you can locate in the System & updates tab in the Settings menu. Also, the update is said to be rolling out in batches and it could take a while for the mass rollout to complete.

What's New In The Changelog?

The primary change which you will notice following the update is the new UI. The Android 10-based EMUI skin brings along some key features like a system-wide dark theme, new smart reply features, and Live caption. It also introduces new gesture-based navigation. Besides, it optimizes the overall system stability for improved user experience.

Huawei P Smart 2019 Hardware And Software Details

The Huawei P Smart 2019 is a mid-range offering using an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset clubbed with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU, 3GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The photography department is taken care of by a 13MP primary RGB sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor.

The handset accommodates a 6.21-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. There is a waterdrop notch packing an 8MP selfie shooter. The handset runs on a 3,400 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

