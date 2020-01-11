Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Tastes EMUI 10 Wrapped Around Android 10 OS

New Animations

EMUI 10 now offers a lot of new animations across the UI of the smartphone with Hand, Eye, and Heart theme. Across the OS, the company has now optimized the animations, which looks clean and does not showcase any sort of lag while switching between apps or playing high-fidelity games like PUBG and COD: Mobile.

EROFS Storage Format

EMUI 10 also introduces EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) storage format that makes the phone secure and improves the overall performance of the storage module. Huawei claims that EROFS improves the random read speed of the device by 20 percent at 63.3MB/s. Besides, it also helps with app launch speeds, which now take less time and opens up quickly.

App Drawer

EMUI 10 also brings back the app drawer, where, a user can access all the apps by scrolling through the home screen of the phone. With new and uniform icons, EMUI makes it easy to spot an app whenever required.

Dark Mode

EMUI 10 also introduces the much anticipated dark mode for the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, which helps the device to save some battery and also decreases the eye fatigue in low-light conditions. Instead of just reversing the colors, dark mode on EMUI 10 optimizes the color of the text and offers the best possible experience.