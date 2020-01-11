Just In
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Tastes EMUI 10 Wrapped Around Android 10 OS
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is the first Huawei phone to launch in the country with a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone was powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Now, this device has become one of the first mid-tier phones from the brand to receive EMUI 10 update based on Android 10 OS.
EMUI 10 introduces a lot of new features on the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 with its new Magazine UI design and Morandi color theme. Besides, it also improves the graphical performance of the device by introducing GPU Turbo 3.0. Here are some of the additional features of EMUI 10 that are available on the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019.
New Animations
EMUI 10 now offers a lot of new animations across the UI of the smartphone with Hand, Eye, and Heart theme. Across the OS, the company has now optimized the animations, which looks clean and does not showcase any sort of lag while switching between apps or playing high-fidelity games like PUBG and COD: Mobile.
EROFS Storage Format
EMUI 10 also introduces EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) storage format that makes the phone secure and improves the overall performance of the storage module. Huawei claims that EROFS improves the random read speed of the device by 20 percent at 63.3MB/s. Besides, it also helps with app launch speeds, which now take less time and opens up quickly.
App Drawer
EMUI 10 also brings back the app drawer, where, a user can access all the apps by scrolling through the home screen of the phone. With new and uniform icons, EMUI makes it easy to spot an app whenever required.
Dark Mode
EMUI 10 also introduces the much anticipated dark mode for the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, which helps the device to save some battery and also decreases the eye fatigue in low-light conditions. Instead of just reversing the colors, dark mode on EMUI 10 optimizes the color of the text and offers the best possible experience.
