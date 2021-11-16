Huge Setback For Redmi Note 7 Series Users In India: No MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Update News oi-Vivek

With the Redmi Note 7 series of smartphones, Xiaomi India introduced a lot of segment-first features like a 48MP Sony sensor, a water-drop style notch, a premium glass sandwich design, and much more. The device was so popular in India that the brand sold over lakhs of units in just a few weeks of the official launch.

The Redmi Note 7 series constitutes of models like the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. These devices got MIUI 12.5 update, based on Android 10 OS in October 2021. According to the latest update, these devices will not receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Update, which is a bummer.

What Is MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Update?

As the name suggests, MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Update is an improved version of the MIUI 12.5. This version offers better control over system and third-party apps, where, users will be able to uninstall or disable most of the first-party apps.

This is a great deal, especially for older phones, as deleting some of the pre-installed apps will free up the storage, and it will also reduce resource consumption. This will make the smartphone feel a bit smoother. This will also limit the number of push notifications that one might receive from the pre-built apps and services.

List Of Devices That Support MIUI 12.5 But Not The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Update

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7

Redmi Y3

If these devices won't receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Update, then these might not receive the upcoming MIUI 13 update too. Do note that, the Redmi Note 7 series of smartphones were launched with MIUI 10.2 based on Android 9 Pie OS, and the device has received two major MIUI updates -- MIUI 11 and MIUI 12 with a minor update the MIUI 12.5.

Given that MIUI 12.5 is not that different from MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Update, the company should have updated these devices to the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Update as one last software release, which would have improved the longevity of these devices, even if it is based on the older Android 10 OS.

Via

Best Mobiles in India