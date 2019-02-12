ENGLISH

I Love Mi Days sale on Flipkart: Amazing offers on Xiaomi products for Valentine's Day

Offers valid till 17th of February

    To celebrate the week of Valentine, Xiaomi in collaboration with Flipkart has launched a new sale called I Love Mi Days, where Xiaomi is offering unbelievable offers on the entire range of Xiaomi products, from smartphones to smart televisions.

    I Love Mi Days sale on Flipkart: Amazing offers on Xiaomi products

     

    The I Love Mi Days sale offer is open from 11th February to 17th of February, and here are the complete details on the I Love Mi Days offer from Xiaomi India and Flipkart.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is now available for Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, and the 6 GB version retails for Rs 14,999.

    Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro here.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6

    The Xiaomi Redmi 6 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is available for Rs 7,999, whereas the 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage model is available for Rs 8,499.

    Buy the Xiaomi Redmi 6 here

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is now available for Rs 12,999, which was launched initially for Rs 16,999.

    Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro here

    Poco F1

    The Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is available for Rs 19,999 (without exchange offer), and the same smartphone is available for Rs 17,999 with the exchange offer. Similarly, the Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available for Rs 20,999 (with exchange offer), and the Poco F1 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is available for Rs 24,999 (with exchange offer).

    Buy the Poco F1 here

    Xiaomi Redmi Y2

    The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is available for Rs 7,999 (with exchange offer), and the Redmi Y2 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is available for Rs 9,999 (with exchange offer).

    Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 here

    Mi TV 4A Pro series

    The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with 43-inch FHD IPS LCD screen is available for Rs 22,999, whereas the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with 49-inch IPS LCD panel is available for Rs 30,999.

    Buy the Mi TV 4A Pro series here

    Mi Band 2 HRX Edition

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 HRX Edition is now available for Rs 1,299

    Buy the Xiaomo Mi Band 2 HRX Edition here

    Read More About: xiaomi offers news smartphones
