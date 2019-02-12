I Love Mi Days sale on Flipkart: Amazing offers on Xiaomi products for Valentine's Day

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is now available for Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, and the 6 GB version retails for Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is available for Rs 7,999, whereas the 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage model is available for Rs 8,499.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is now available for Rs 12,999, which was launched initially for Rs 16,999.

Poco F1

The Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is available for Rs 19,999 (without exchange offer), and the same smartphone is available for Rs 17,999 with the exchange offer. Similarly, the Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available for Rs 20,999 (with exchange offer), and the Poco F1 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is available for Rs 24,999 (with exchange offer).

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is available for Rs 7,999 (with exchange offer), and the Redmi Y2 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is available for Rs 9,999 (with exchange offer).

Mi TV 4A Pro series

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with 43-inch FHD IPS LCD screen is available for Rs 22,999, whereas the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with 49-inch IPS LCD panel is available for Rs 30,999.

Mi Band 2 HRX Edition

The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 HRX Edition is now available for Rs 1,299

