I Love Mi Days sale on Flipkart: Amazing offers on Xiaomi products for Valentine's Day

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- PFI Banned In Jharkhand: Why Every Other State Should Act Against This Radical Outfit
- Champions League — Pogba Sent Off As PSG Beat Man United
- Rupee Sees Sixth Straight Day Of Gains Against The US Dollar
- Car Discounts For February 2019 — Check Out The Latest Discount Offers For Cars In India
- I Love Mi Days Sale On Flipkart: Amazing Offers On Xiaomi Products
- Get Away To Nongpoh And Take A Quick Weekend Break
- Alia Is All Praise For Anushka Sharma
- Deepika Padukone Makes A Grand Entry In This Spectacular Modern Victorian Gown
To celebrate the week of Valentine, Xiaomi in collaboration with Flipkart has launched a new sale called I Love Mi Days, where Xiaomi is offering unbelievable offers on the entire range of Xiaomi products, from smartphones to smart televisions.
The I Love Mi Days sale offer is open from 11th February to 17th of February, and here are the complete details on the I Love Mi Days offer from Xiaomi India and Flipkart.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is now available for Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, and the 6 GB version retails for Rs 14,999.
Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro here.
Xiaomi Redmi 6
The Xiaomi Redmi 6 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is available for Rs 7,999, whereas the 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage model is available for Rs 8,499.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is now available for Rs 12,999, which was launched initially for Rs 16,999.
Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro here
Poco F1
The Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is available for Rs 19,999 (without exchange offer), and the same smartphone is available for Rs 17,999 with the exchange offer. Similarly, the Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available for Rs 20,999 (with exchange offer), and the Poco F1 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is available for Rs 24,999 (with exchange offer).
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is available for Rs 7,999 (with exchange offer), and the Redmi Y2 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is available for Rs 9,999 (with exchange offer).
Mi TV 4A Pro series
The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with 43-inch FHD IPS LCD screen is available for Rs 22,999, whereas the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with 49-inch IPS LCD panel is available for Rs 30,999.
Buy the Mi TV 4A Pro series here
Mi Band 2 HRX Edition
The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 HRX Edition is now available for Rs 1,299