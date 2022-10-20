Apple Selling Indian-Made iPhone 14 Pro Max in China: Will It Be Cheaper for Indian Consumers? News oi -Vivek

Apple is selling imported iPhone 14 Pro Max devices in China that are assembled in India; at least that's what a Weibo post suggests. While Apple has been manufacturing various iPhone modes in India for a while, this is the first time the company is importing these iPhones to countries like China. This could be a result of Apple's strategy of cutting reliance on China for the assembly of its products.

Apple used to be completely dependent on China for the assembly of iPhones, Macs, and iPads. Due to the ongoing trade war between the US and China, several US brands are now shifting their manufacturing fleet to countries like India and Vietnam to reduce dependency on China.

Will It Be Cheaper For Indian Consumers?

Although Apple is manufacturing its latest iPhone models in India, there doesn't seem to be any major perk for the users who want to buy an iPhone in India. The company even raised the prices of the iPhone 14 Pro models when compared to their predecessors in the country.

However, Apple is likely to be subsidizing the older iPhone models in India, where, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart offer devices like the iPhone 13 for less than Rs. 50,000, with more than a 30 percent discount on the launch price.

Due to local manufacturing, the company will cut down the import duty on these iPhones. Hence, despite offering these iPhones at a dirt-cheap price, the company will still make a profit.

iPhone 14 Pro Max assembled in India.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0G3hPwUz0h — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 19, 2022

Details On iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently the flagship offering, featuring a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with Dynamic Island. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the A16 Bionic processor with 6GB of RAM and 128, 256, 512GB, and 1TB of internal storage options.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also one of the first iPhones to feature a 48MP primary wide-angle camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The device also has a 12MP front-facing camera with support for 4K video recording.

In India, the baseline iPhone 14 Pro Max costs Rs. 1,39,900 for the 128GB variant. The phone is available in Gold, Silver, Space Black, and Deep Purple colors, and it ships with iOS 16 with promised software updates for the next four years.

Best Mobiles in India