Indian Govt Warns iPhone Users of Several Critical Vulnerabilities; Can It Be Prevented?
iPhones are usually considered safe and secure when compared to Android devices. However, a new report from CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) says otherwise. According to the latest advisory issued by the state-owned computer emergency response team, iPhone users are more vulnerable to hacks and cyber attacks.
The report suggests that not just iPhones, but even iPads with the latest iPadOS 16 are affected by VE-2022-42827 vulnerability. All the iPhones starting from the iPhone 8 to every iPad model including the iPad Pro with cellular connectivity are currently vulnerable to cyber attacks.
The report further states that hackers have already started to exploit these vulnerabilities in the wild and CERT-In recommends users update their iPhones and iPads to the latest available software version to make their devices safe and secure.
Vulnerabilities That Are Affecting iPhones And iPads
According to a report from livemint, CERT-In said that the iPhones and iPads have "Improper security restrictions in AppleMobileFileIntegrity component." Similarly, these devices are also said to have "Improper bounds check in Avevideoencoder component; Improper validation in CrNetwork component."
Not just that, CERT-In also claims that the several iPhones and iPads have an issue with the core Bluetooth component, GPU driver component, and IOHIDFamily component. The list of issues on the new iPhones does not end there, as they are also said to have "improper memory handling and Out-of-bounds write issue in Kernel component" and "improper memory handling and Race condition issue in PPP component."
How These Issues Make Your iPhone Vulnerable
Due to several vulnerabilities on several iPhones and iPads, a hacker can remote get access the device and can perform tasks like installing malware that could give access to the personal and financial information of the user. On top of that, hackers can also access files and demand ransom.
Given this warning has come directly from an institution that's under Govt of India, this has to be taken seriously. This definitely proves that nothing is safe in the digital era and it is always recommended to install the latest software patch on all your devices to keep them safe and sound from hackers.
