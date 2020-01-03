Indian Navy Bans Smartphones On Naval Base Following Espionage Racket News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The Indian Navy will impose a ban on smartphones and social media usage on its naval bases and ships. The Navy recently arrested seven personnel for allegedly leaking sensitive information to an espionage racket, linked to Pakistan.

Indian Navy Bans Smartphones

A senior Indian Navy officer told the media that "all social networking platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other messengers from here on now will not be allowed at the naval bases and ships."

The navy personnel who leaked sensitive information were arrested from Mumbai, Karwar, and Vishakapatnam. The officer said that information on the warship and submarine movements were disclosed using smartphones and apps. The exposed information could have revealed the security apparatus placed around critical assets in India.

At the same time, the Indian Navy said that all the critical assets are intact and no security breach has been detected. "In a joint operation with the Naval Intelligence and Central Intelligence Agencies, Andhra Pradesh Police arrested some junior naval personnel. The case is under investigation by Andhra Pradesh Police," the officer said.

Indian Navy To Enhance Security Measures

Currently, the AP police intelligence wing has revealed that the arrested navy officers were in contact with women, reportedly from Pakistan, who had befriended them on Facebook. The investigation has found evidential chats between the sailors and the women were found to be explicit.

The national agencies said that such espionage rackets use honey trap methods, where women posing as friends on Facebook are set up by intelligence operatives. Next, the navy personnel is blackmailed for forced into giving information. "We are further probing the matter and more people could be arrested," the agencies said.

The Navy will now enhance digital security on the Eastern and Western commands in Vishakapatnam and Mumbai. The Navy's central command in Karwar will also have enhanced security, in terms of digital communications.

