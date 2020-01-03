Realme 5 And Realme 5s Software Update: New Security Patch And Bug Fixes News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme 5 and Realme 5s users can now start updating their devices to the latest software update. The company has started rolling out the update for the two phones with the December 2019 security patch along with some bug fixes and improvements to the overall performance of the budget smartphones. The version number for the new software update is RMX1911EX_11_A.23.

Realme announced the news of the new software update for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s on the company's forum. The company mentioned that the new update is a staged rollout and the OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users first. The broader rollout will be followed in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

The changelog for the new software update:

● Android security patch: December, 2019

● Fixed some known bugs and improved system stability

To install the new update, simply go to your smartphone's settings, and check for the software update. If you haven't received any software update notification, you can click on these links to install the update manually. Make sure that your Realme 5 and Realme 5s has at least 3GB of free space available to complete the software update process.

Realme 5

Realme 5S

Before installing the update, I must inform you that some Realme devices have started showing advertisements in certain sections of the UI.You might also get to see some form of advertisements in the new ColorOS 6 update. You can disable these ads with a single-click in the settings.

Go to Settings > Additional Settings > Content Recommendations >Enable/Disable

Notably, Realme has always criticized its biggest rival- Xiaomi for showing ads in their UI. Now the company has adopted the same method to generate revenue form its users. Unlike Xiaomi, Realme cleverly sidelined the word 'Ads' and mentioned 'Commercial Content Recommendation' in the OS. Don't be mistaken as the ads and commercial content is one and the same thing.

Unlike Xiaomi which asks you to follow a series of steps to disable the ads throughout the UI, Realme has kept the entire process of disabling the advertisements very simple and straightforward. If you own a Realme handset, and have started receiving the ads in the user-interface, you can follow the aformentined steps to disable them. It remains to be seem how the loyal users of Realme will take the company's decision of including ads in the UI.

Let us know in comments about the company's new revenue generation model by showing ads in the UI.

