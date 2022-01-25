Infinix 5G Smartphone Renders, Key Specs Emerge Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reportedly, the affordable smartphone brand Infinix is gearing up to launch a 5G smartphone. Notably, this new device is expected to be launched in the Zero series of smartphones from the company. Now, the details of this smartphone and the live shots of the same have been leaked online.

Infinix 5G Smartphone Details Leak

A report by XDA Developers has shared the leaked images of the first 5G smartphone from Infinix. It appears to feature a punch-hole cutout at the top center. The rear panel of the smartphone shows that the device might arrive with a glossy finish and house a triple-camera setup at the top left corner.

Going by the report, the upcoming Infinix 5G smartphone is likely to be fitted with an LCD panel that supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Despite the flat display, the smartphone appears to flaunt curved edges and a thin profile. The hardware aspects of the Infinix smartphone in question are likely to comprise a Dimensity 900 SoC and support for up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

For imaging, the upcoming 5G smartphone from Infinix is believed to bestow a 48MP primary camera sensor with support for 30x zoom. For now, the other details of this smartphone from Infinix have not been revealed by the report.

Infinix Zero 5G Rumored Specs

Previous reports regarding the Infinix 5G smartphone show that the smartphone might arrive with the moniker Infinix Zero 5G. It was speculated that the smartphone might make use of a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 16MP selfie sensor at the front.

These leaks also suggested the presence of the same processor along with the above-mentioned RAM and storage aspects. Notably, the device is expected to arrive with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology. Likely to run Android 11 OS, the smartphone to be on cards from Infinix is believed to arrive in various countries including India. However, there is no word regarding the exact specifications, launch date and pricing of this new smartphone in the country. We can get to know these aspects in the coming days or weeks.

