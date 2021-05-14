Infinix Hot 10S Launching On May 20 Under Rs. 10,000; Features To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix is all set to bring a new Hot-series smartphone to the Indian market. The company has confirmed the launch of the Hot 10S smartphone which is scheduled for May 20. It is confirmed to come under Rs. 10,000 segment and will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Further, the company will reveal its features on the Flipkart product page on May 16. However, we have already the specs and price details of the upcoming Infinix Hot 10S, as the handset was originally launched in Indonesia back in April alongside the Infinix Hot 10S NFC smartphone. The phone comes in 95° Black, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean, and 7° Purple color options.

Infinix Hot 10S Features

We can safely assume the Indian variant of the Infinix Hot 10S will come with identical features as the international model. Going by this, the Infinix Hot 10S will come with a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a waterdrop notch to house the front camera sensor.

The octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC will handle the processing which will be paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage along with additional storage support of up to 512GB via a microSD card. It will ship with Android 11 topped with XOS 7.6 custom skin and pack a 6000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The camera department will be handled by a 48MP primary sensor with a quad rear flash, a secondary 2MP depth unit, and a tertiary AI Lens. For selfies, there will be an 8MP front-facing camera. Moreover, the phone will support 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and GPS for connectivity, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for connectivity.

Infinix Hot 10S: What We Think

The Infinix Hot 10S was launched for starting price of $130 (around Rs. 9,700). Even, the company has also confirmed that the phone will come in India under Rs. 10,000. In this price range, it can be a tough competitor to smartphones like the Redmi 9 Power and the Galaxy F12. Further, features like a 90Hz display, the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC will make the Infinix Hot 10S best in the segment.

