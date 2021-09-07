Infinix Hot 11S With MediaTek Helio G88 Launching On September 17; Expected Price, Features In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix Hot 11S, the successor of the Hot 10S is all set to launch in India. The brand was previously said to us the device will be launched in mid-September. Now, sources are claimed that the phone will be unveiled on September 17 in the country. Some features of the phone have already been confirmed by the company. The Infinix Hot 11S will run the latest MediaTek Helio G88 chipset that also runs the recently launched Redmi 10 Prime.

Infinix Hot 11S Features We Know So Far

Apart from the chipset, the upcoming Infinix Hot 11S is also confirmed to feature a 50MP primary camera. The phone will have a total of three sensors at the rear panel and there will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The branding name is also seen on the rear panel. The brand has not shared any further details of the upcoming Hot 11S.

However, the smartphone was previously spotted on Google Play Console listing, revealing its features. The smartphone will have an FHD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels and might support a 90Hz refresh rate. On the software front, it will run Android 11 OS and it is expected to pack at least a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging. Further, the phone will be available with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configurations. The above-mentioned details are yet to be confirmed. So, we will suggest you take this as speculations.

Infinix Hot 11S Expected Price In India

The Infinix Hot 11S is said to start at Rs. 9,999 in the country and is also believed to go on sale via Flipkart. The smartphone is expected to compete with the Redmi 10 Prime. Since it has few similarities with the Redmi 10 Prime including chip, 50MP primary camera, and so on. Now, it remains to be seen at which price tag the Infinix Hot 11S will arrive in the country. If the rumors price turns out to be true, the Infinix Hot 11S with the same processor will be cheaper than the Redmi 10 Prime which is selling starting at Rs. 12,499.

