Infinix Hot 8 To Go On Sale From September 12 - Price, Specs, And Sale Offers

Infinix has launched its latest device in the Hot series recently - the Hot 8. Now, the smartphone is all set to go on sale starting tomorrow (September 12) via Flipkart at 12 pm. The USP of the smartphone are the triple rear camera setup, waterdrop notch, 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, and more. Here are more details:

Infinix Hot 8 India Price, Sale, And Offer

The budget smartphone segment will be available on the e-commerce platform with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 7,999 but only till October 31.

The Infinix Hot 8 will be available in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple color options. Besides, the e-commerce website is also offering a discount of 5% on Axis Bank credit card, and HDFC Bank Debit card purchase. Consumers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option starting from Rs. 584 per month.

Infinix Hot 8 Specifications

On the specification part, the Infinix Hot 8 bestows a 6.52-inch HD+ display along with a dewdrop notch. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 and sports screen-to-body of 90.3 percent. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Helio P22 2.0GHz octa-core processor, clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM which can be expandable up to 256GB storage via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Infinix Hot 8 offers an 8MP AI selfie camera underneath the dewdrop notch display. On the rear, the budget smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 13MP primary + 2MP depth sensor + and the third lens is just a low light sensor accompanied with a quad-LED flash.

The Infinix Hot 8 is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 9 Pie with the XOS 5.0 on top. The company claims it is capable of delivering 17.6 hours of 4G talk-time, 22.5 hours of music playback, 14 hours of video playback, and 25.4 days of standby time.

What You Get With The Retail Box

The HOT 8 retails box packs an adaptor, micro USB cable, screen protector, SIM ejector tool, TPU case, user manual, and warranty card.

