ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infinix Hot 8 To Go On Sale From September 12 - Price, Specs, And Sale Offers

    By
    |

    Infinix has launched its latest device in the Hot series recently - the Hot 8. Now, the smartphone is all set to go on sale starting tomorrow (September 12) via Flipkart at 12 pm. The USP of the smartphone are the triple rear camera setup, waterdrop notch, 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, and more. Here are more details:

    Infinix Hot 8 To Go On Sale From September 12 - Price, Specs, And Sale

     

    Infinix Hot 8 India Price, Sale, And Offer

    The budget smartphone segment will be available on the e-commerce platform with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 7,999 but only till October 31.

    The Infinix Hot 8 will be available in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple color options. Besides, the e-commerce website is also offering a discount of 5% on Axis Bank credit card, and HDFC Bank Debit card purchase. Consumers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option starting from Rs. 584 per month.

    Infinix Hot 8 To Go On Sale From September 12 - Price, Specs, And Sale

    Infinix Hot 8 Specifications

    On the specification part, the Infinix Hot 8 bestows a 6.52-inch HD+ display along with a dewdrop notch. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 and sports screen-to-body of 90.3 percent. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Helio P22 2.0GHz octa-core processor, clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM which can be expandable up to 256GB storage via microSD card.

    On the optical front, the Infinix Hot 8 offers an 8MP AI selfie camera underneath the dewdrop notch display. On the rear, the budget smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 13MP primary + 2MP depth sensor + and the third lens is just a low light sensor accompanied with a quad-LED flash.

    Infinix Hot 8 To Go On Sale From September 12 - Price, Specs, And Sale

     

    The Infinix Hot 8 is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 9 Pie with the XOS 5.0 on top. The company claims it is capable of delivering 17.6 hours of 4G talk-time, 22.5 hours of music playback, 14 hours of video playback, and 25.4 days of standby time.

    What You Get With The Retail Box

    The HOT 8 retails box packs an adaptor, micro USB cable, screen protector, SIM ejector tool, TPU case, user manual, and warranty card.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue