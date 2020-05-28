Infinix Hot 9 Series Specifications Revealed Via Flipkart News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix Hot 9 series launch event is set to kick off on May 29 in India. The series will have two phones - Infinix Hot 9 and the Hot 9 Pro. Now, Flipkart has revealed the features of both smartphones ahead of the launch. Both budget-friendly phones will be available through Flipkart.

The Infinix Hot 9 is already available in the Indonesian market. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant of the phone comes with a price tag of IDR 1,699,000 (approximately Rs. 8,600).

As of now, there is no accurate information about the price of both phones for the Indian market. It is expected that the price of the two phones will be below Rs. 10,000.

According to Flipkart listing, both handsets will come with a 6.6-inch HD+ display. The Infinix Hot 9 series will include a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner for the front camera. Both phones will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphones will have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a LED flash.

In terms of optics, the quad rear camera setup of the Infinix Hot 9 will come with a 16MP main sensor and two 2MP cameras. It will also include an 8MP selfie camera. On the other side, the Hot 9 Pro will come with a 48MP main sensor.

The Infinix Hot 9 was launched in Indonesia in March where it packs a 20:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.

Coming to the software, the Infinix Hot 9 runs on Android 10-based XOS 6.0. The handset supports Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM card slots for connectivity.

Since the two phones have almost similar features, we can expect that the other features including processor, RAM, and storage configuration of the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be similar to the Infinix Hot 9.

