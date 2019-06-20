ENGLISH

    Infinix Hot7Pro Up For Sale With Launch Offer – All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Infinix, a smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings group, recently launched its latest smartphone in the sub 10k segment, the Hot7Pro. From 17th June onwards, the 6GB RAM +64GB ROM smartphone has been available at a 10% discounted price as a part of a special launch offer on Flipkart. With 2 days still left for the offer, users can buy Hot7Pro, originally priced at Rs 9,999 at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 through any debit card, credit card or net banking transactions. Axis bank customers can further avail a discount of Rs 900 through credit or debit card purchases.

    Hot7Pro features a 4000mAh battery, 2.5D Curved Glass equipped 6.19" of solid HD+ display along with an AI-powered camera and operational framework. Whether it is live streaming, playing games, watching movies and shows or listening to music for long hours, the Hot7Pro is designed to offer the finest experience to users.

    Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P-22 processor that is ideal for phones with AI-powered functions. On the optical front, the Hot7Pro has an AI-enabled Dual Rear Camera with the combination of 13MP + 2MP camera sensors. Up front, the smartphone houses dual camera setup with the combination of 13MP + 2MPwith AI Portrait, AI Beauty mode for selfies and video calls.

    Apart from that, the Hot7Pro features a unique Dirac Stereo Widening technology, which depth to the sound of a small speaker by extending the sound beyond the speakers. This gives users a Surround Sound experience. The Infinix Hot7Pro will be available in Midnight Black and Aqua Blue color options.

    Offer

    Original price Rs 9999

    Special launch offer-10% discount-new price Rs 8,999

    Additional discount for Axis bank users Rs 900 new price Rs 8,099

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
