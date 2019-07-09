Infinix Launches HOT 7 With Quad Camera And More – Price, Specs And More News oi-Karan Sharma

After the successful launch of its entertainment-focused smartphone HOT 7 Pro, Infinix, a smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings, has announced the launch of its successor, the HOT 7. The smartphone, priced at Rs 7,999, is the heir apparent to the HOT series' legacy, that aims to reimagine the sub-10k smartphone segment in India. HOT 7 features a combination of 4GB+64GB RAM+ROM, a large 6.19" HD+ Notch display, a 4000mAh battery with Smart power management. The device will be available on Flipkart from 15th July onward via an open sale.

Display

HOT 7 features 6.19-inch HD+ screen with a 19:9 Notch Display. The LCD screen has a brightness unit of 500 NITS and 83 per cent Screen to body ratio, all packed in a metal Unibody design with 2.5D glass for added sturdiness. The phone is equipped with different modes such as Read and Eye Care to put the minimum strain on the user's eyes. HOT 7 will be available in elegant colors of Midnight Black, Aqua Blue, and Mocha Brown.

Camera

While coming to the camera Infinix Hot 7 features a dual rear camera 13MP f1.8 +2MP framework with PDAF, Dual LED Flash and Auto Scene Detection. The entire structure is powered by AI that helps to identify the best settings or image quality optimization. The AI also segments different images across 8 modes- AI Portrait, AI HDR, Night, Sports, Blue Sky, Text, etc. With Customizable Bokeh, users can control the background blur in their images.

HOT 7 also includes a 13M f2.0+2MP front Selfie camera along with LED Flash that offers high quality, crystal clear selfies, and an improved video chat experience. With AI Beauty mode, the images are mapped and detected by AI for optimal image enhancement that ensures users ace their 'selfie' game!

Processing and Performance

HOT 7 is powered by Helio P25 2.39GHz Octa-Core 64 bit processor. It features the latest Android Pie 9.0 OS further enhanced by the XOS 5.0 operating layer that grants greater intuitiveness for enriched user experience. The smartphone is powered by a 4000mAh battery with an AI-driven Smart Power Management system that allocates the phone's resources to exactly where it is needed. For instance, if you are engrossed in a game and want nothing to disrupt your gameplay, the phone will automatically focus its power distribution to ensure seamless, uninterrupted gameplay. Through such a smart power-sharing mechanism, HOT 7 allows for 36 hrs of 4G Talk-time, 153 hrs Music Playback, 20 hrs Video Playback, 15 hrs Web Surfing and a massive 26 days of Standby time.

Memory

HOT 7 offers a 4GB+64GB RAM+ROM combination which is not available in any phone within its price category. It also features expandable memory up to 256GB and a dedicated memory card slot with a Dual Nano SIM+Micro SD card arrangement.

Best Mobiles in India