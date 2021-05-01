Infinix Note 10 Pro Live Images Leaked Online; Color Variants Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Infinix is working on a new handset named the Note 10 Pro. The features and design already surfaced online via its retail box and renders. Now, live images of the handset, shared by XDA Developers, revealing its color variants.

This means the Infinix Note 10 Pro will be available in at least two color options. One is Purple, while the other variant will be a gradient color which is similar to the other Android smartphones as per the publication.

Infinix Note 10 Pro: What We Know So Far

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is said to sport a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Besides, the Google Play Console listing revealed that the phone will feature a screen resolution of 1080 × 2040 pixels, 480 PPI pixel density, and a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the display to house the selfie camera sensor.

Earlier renders claimed it will have five lenses at the rear panel; however, the live images have confirmed the presence of quad cameras along with LED Flash on the smartphone. It is rumored to have a 64MP main lens and a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is also expected to run Android 11 topped with the company's XOS 7.6.

Moreover, the phone is said to ship with the MediaTek G90 chipset which might be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage. It is also believed to support additional storage expansion options. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery which is said to come with 33W fast charging.

Other aspects might include standard connectivity options such as Bluetooth, GNSS for navigating, a SIM card slot, a speaker grille, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, it is believed to sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Expected Launch

The exact launch timeline or date is yet to be announced. However, we can expect the launch will take place soon. As far as the price is concerned, the phone is believed to come around Rs. 20,000 considering its features. We will suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

