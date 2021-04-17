Infinix Note 10 Pro Renders Leak Revealing Possible Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix is one of the manufacturers of budget and mid-range smartphones. The company has been selling numerous successful offerings since 2013. When it comes to the Indian market, the company has been rolling out many new offerings and the Infinix Note 10 Pro is the upcoming device that has been hitting the rumor mills of late.

Recently, we have been coming across the leaked retail box of the Infinix Note 10 Pro shedding light on the possible specifications as well. Now, XDA Developers has obtained two renders of the upcoming Infinix smartphone revealing what we can expect from the device in terms of design.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Renders Leak

The Infinix Note 10 Pro renders and schematic images show its sides and proportions. The leak shows that there could be a large display with a punch-hole cutout to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. Also, it appears to flaunt a small bezel at the bottom. Its design appears to be reminiscent to what we have seen in many other budget smartphones such as the recently launched Nokia X10 or Nokia X20 and Moto G 5G.

The schematic image shown in the leak gives a hint at the large camera array that can house five cameras, various microphones, SIM/SD card slot, and volume rocker. There seems to be a relatively larger power button than the volume keys hinting that it could be embedded with a fingerprint sensor. This shouldn't be surprising as we have already seen devices such as Infinix Note 7 flaunt a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The other aspects that we get to know include a headphone jack and a charging port, which could be a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Rumored Specs

When it comes to the hardware specifications, there is no official word regarding what we can expect from the device. However, previous reports have hinted that the Infinix Note 10 Pro might arrive with a 6.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and a 5000mAh battery. The other aspects that are rumored include a 64MP main camera sensor at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

