Infinix Note 7 Retail Box Reveals Key Specs And Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix is gearing up to make an announcement in India on September and is hitting the headlines in line with the same. Well, the talk is about the Infinix Note 7 that went official back in April this year. This smartphone is all set to be launched in India on September 16. In the meantime, we are coming across numerous reports regarding the device.

In a recent development, we have got the images of the Infinix Note 7 retail box that shed light on the design of the Infinix Note 7 has come to light. It also reveals some key specifications of the Infinix smartphone in question.

Infinix Note 7 Retail Box Image Leaks

The Infinix Note 7 retail box reveals some key specifications of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone. It shows that the device will feature a 48MP camera setup at the rear, a 6.95-inch display with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor, a DTS audio support and a Helio G70T processor.

Furthermore, the retail box hints that the smartphone will be available in a variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space in addition to other variants. It also notes that the Infinix Note 7 could be launched in three color options including Forest Green, Bolivia Blue and Aether Black.

Infinix Note 7 Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Infinix Note 7 makes use of a 6.95-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5% and a punch-hole cutout. Under its hood, this device is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC along with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. It runs Android 10 topped with XOS 6.0 and bundles standard connectivity aspects including 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and WiFi.

For imaging, the Infinix Note 7 flaunts a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary macro sensor, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a fourth dedicated low light video camera accompanied by a quad-LED flash. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights turned on and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For now, there is no word regarding the pricing and availability of the Infinix Note 7 in the Indian market and we will get to know more details when it is launched on September 16.

Best Mobiles in India