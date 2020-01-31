Infinix S5 Pro India Launch Date Likely Set For February 18 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, rumors pertaining to the upcoming Infinix smartphone are making rounds on the internet quite often. Likely to be dubbed Infinix S5 Pro, this smartphone is said to be launched in the country with a pop-up selfie camera. Now, there seems to be a confirmation regarding the exact launch date of this smartphone.

As per a report by 91mobiles citing industry sources, the Infinix S5 Pro India launch date is set for February 18. One of the previous leaks suggested that the device will be launched sometime next month and its key specifications.

Infinix S5 Pro: Expected Specifications

Going by the previous reports, the Infinix S5 Pro is said to be launched with a capacious 4000mAh battery along with AI Smart Power management. The device is expected to get the power from a MediaTek chipset under its hood, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Even an alleged image of the upcoming Infinix smartphone surfaced online recently. The image revealed that the device's front will be dominated by the display sans any notch. This confirms the presence of a pop-up camera module likely positioned slightly towards the right.

At the rear, the Infinix S5 Pro is expected to feature a vertically arranged camera setup. It is also expected to feature the volume and power buttons at the right and a speaker grille, audio jack, and USB port at the bottom.

Infinix S5 Pro Rumored Price

Infinix S5 Pro is believed to be a budget smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000. So, it could be the cheapest smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera module in India. Notably, the company previously launched the Infinix S5 and Infinix S5 Lite priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999 respectively.

If these speculations turn out to be true, then we can expect the Infinix S5 Pro to be one of the impressive smartphones out there in the budget market segment. We can get to know more details in the coming days as it is expected to be launched on February 18.

