Infinix To Introduce Pop-Up Selfie Camera Under Rs. 10,000 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinix is likely to launch a new budget smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera in India soon. The Transsion holdings-backed brand has experimented with an in-display fingerprint scanner in the past (Infinix Phantom 9). Now, it seems like it is ready to bring another budget smartphone with a feature that is primarily found on high-end devices.

A report from 91Mobiles suggests that the upcoming Infinix smartphone will carry a price tag below Rs. 10,000. Until now, Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo have been dominating this segment, but none of their smartphones have been launched with a pop-up selfie camera.

This should give the company to give a tough competition to the Chinese counterparts.

The name of the device is unknown; however, it is likely to go official sometime in February this year.

Also, the device has been previously tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio chipset. Considering it will be a budget smartphone, that too under Rs. 10,000, a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset can be expected.

The company is also said to market the handset as a selfie-centric smartphone. And India has a wide consumer base that's budget-oriented. A pop-up selfie camera is likely to attract a huge chunk of such masses. But, it would be interesting to see if Infinix manages to shift the Xiaomi and Realme fan base towards itself.

Previously, the Infinix S5 Lite which also launched under Rs. 10,000. It is equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a punch-hole, a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, and an HD+ resolution. For optics, the device is equipped with a triple-camera module at the rear comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a low-light sensor.

The smartphone runs on a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The handset ships with an Android Pie OS wrapped around XOS 5.5 Cheetah user interface. The device gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery.

