Infinix S5 Pro Leaked Images Hint At Pop-Up Selfie Camera

While we have no clarity regarding when exactly this smartphone will see the light of the day, a set of images of the alleged to be that of the upcoming device has been leaked online. Well, these new images leaked by GSMArena citing an anonymous tipster reveal what we can expect from the Infinix S5 Pro in terms of design, features and key specifications.

Infinix S5 Pro Camera Details

The latest Infinix S5 Pro leak suggests that the smartphone will arrive with a 6.6-inch display. The display is believed to have no notch as there will be a pop-up selfie camera at the top. At its rear, it has already been hinted that the device could flaunt a triple-camera setup at its rear comprising a 48MP primary sensor. As of now, details regarding the other two sensors are scarce.

Given that the Infinix S5 Pro could be priced under Rs. 10,000, this smartphone will carry the credits of being the most affordable smartphone in India to flaunt a pop-up selfie camera sensor.

Processor, Battery And More

Going by the leaked reports, the Infinix S5 Pro is powered by a 4000mAh battery with AI smart power management that is expected to prolong the battery life. The device is likely to be fueled by a MediaTek SoC and flaunt a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of an in-display sensor as it is a budget offering.

Other Infinix Smartphones

Notably, the S5 Pro will be one of the smartphones in the trio of S5 series from the company. The other two devices are the Infinix S5 and Infinix S5 Lite. When it comes to the details of these devices, the Inifnix S5 arrives with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout. And, the Inifnix S5 Lite arrives with a same display with punch-hole design and HD+ resolution.

Both these smartphones use a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The other goodies of these devices are Android 9 Pie topped with XOS UI, and a 4000mAh battery.

For imaging, the Infinix S5 flaunts a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture whereas the S5 Lite bestows a 16MP selfie camera sensor with a similar aperture. While the standard S5 flaunts a triple-camera setup, the Lite variant flaunts a dual-camera module at its rear. And, the Infinix S5 and Infinix S5 Lite are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 7,999 respectively.